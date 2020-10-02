State Farm Asks Samsung To Pay Microwave Fire Damage

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 10:49 PM EDT) -- State Farm Fire & Casualty Co. hit Samsung Electronics America Inc. with a suit in Pennsylvania federal court Friday, saying that the company is liable for its policyholder's loss after a fire burst in the insured's home when a Samsung microwave malfunctioned. State Farm said the fire broke out in its policyholder's home because of "a catastrophic malfunction" of Samsung's microwave oven in February, and it is subrogating on behalf of the insured to claim recovery rights. The blaze started in Keith Cointot's Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, home when he was using the Samsung microwave oven on Feb. 8, according to the...

