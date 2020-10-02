How Law Schools Are Encouraging Students To Go In-House

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 6:48 PM EDT) -- While speaking to Columbia Law School students, a former Con Edison general counsel shared a pro tip from her in-house career: It's up to corporate counsel to first understand the company's needs, and then help the business achieve those goals. We were the department of, 'Here's the risk.' We were the department of, 'Let us figure out how to help you get to that goal that you might have.' Elizabeth Moore former general counsel, ConEd "One of the things that I really worked with my entire team on was not being the department of 'No,'" the former general counsel, Elizabeth Moore, told...

