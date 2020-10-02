Personal Injury Atty Steve Barnes Dies In Plane Crash

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Steve Barnes, a founding partner of the well-known, recently dissolved personal injury firm Cellino & Barnes PC, died Friday after his private plane crashed in upstate New York. Until recently, Barnes was one-half of the nationally renowned injury law firm Cellino & Barnes, which he founded nearly 30 years ago with partner Ross Cellino Jr. The duo was widely known for the highway billboards bearing their faces, an easy-to-remember 1-800 number and its "Don't Wait, Call 8" slogan. Cellino confirmed the news of Barnes' death Friday evening. "It is with great sadness that I learned of the tragic passing of Steve...

