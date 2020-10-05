Securities Regulator Set For Brexit, COVID-19 Risks In 2021

Law360, London (October 5, 2020, 12:10 PM BST) -- Europe's securities watchdog has said it will face a series of tough challenges in 2021 and will focus on protecting financial stability amid Brexit, COVID-19 and the threat of climate change at the same time as controversial new supervisory powers come into effect. The European Securities and Markets Watchdog said on Friday that its plan for next year focuses on the capital markets union and strengthening protection for investors and keeping markets stable. It will be operating against a rocky background of uncertainty about Brexit, COVID-19 complications and the move toward sustainable finance. ESMA will also move into its new regulatory...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS