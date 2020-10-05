EU Insurers Say Cyber Rules Shouldn't Be Extended To Sector

Law360, London (October 5, 2020, 3:38 PM BST) -- An insurance trade body warned Monday that the European Union's plans to include the sector within the scope of cybersecurity regulation would lead to "duplication and regulatory overload." Insurance Europe said the sector was already bound by existing guidelines from the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority, as well as the forthcoming Digital Operational Resilience Act. It was responding to a consultation from the European Commission on an extension of the Directive on Security of Network and Information Systems to encompass the insurance industry. The NIS directive establishes a framework for national governments to coordinate on questions of cybersecurity, as well...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS