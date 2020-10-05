EU Accuses Italian Vegetable Canner Of Fixing Prices

Law360, London (October 5, 2020, 2:17 PM BST) -- Europe's antitrust enforcer accused food company Conserve Italia on Monday of running a cartel to fix prices for canned vegetable sales, more than a year after settling with three other processors for €31.6 million ($37.2 million). The European Commission said it had informed Conserve Italia Soc. Coop. Agricola and its subsidiary Conserves France SA — together known as Conserve Italia — of its preliminary finding that they had conspired to distort competition for canned vegetable sales by fixing prices and divvying up markets and customers within the European Economic Area. The European Union executive's antitrust arm said it suspected that Conserve...

