High Court Presses Del. To Defend Court Party-Balance Rules

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court pressed an attorney for Delaware on Monday to defend disputed major party and "bare majority" party affiliation limits for most statewide court benches, while also probing the standing of an attorney who won a ruling striking down the provisions. Eight justices heard the argument on the first day of a new high court session, with the opening shadowed by an ongoing partisan battle over the timing of a debate and vote over a replacement for the ninth seat, which opened after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last month. Delaware appealed to the justices to reverse...

