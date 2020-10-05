Fla. Cancer Group Nabs Partial Win In Adventist Antitrust Suit

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A Florida cancer treatment group notched a partial win Friday in its suit against Adventist Health System when a judge ruled that the hospital system's agreement with another oncology group to allocate the local market for radiation oncology and hematology services among themselves violates Florida antitrust law. In a ruling from the bench, Judge Kathryn Watson said she agreed with plaintiff Mid-Florida Hematology & Oncology Centers PA that the pact between Adventist and Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute LLC — which Mid-Florida claims is meant to ultimately eliminate any other competitors from the Central Florida cancer care market — is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS