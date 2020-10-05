Nexi, SIA Merge To Form €15B European Fintech Giant

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 12:16 PM EDT) -- Nexi plans to buy smaller rival SIA to create a single European financial technology company with a market capitalization of more than €15 billion ($17.6 billion), the companies said Monday, in a deal guided by Italy-based law firms Legance – Avvocati Associati and Gianni Origoni Grippo Cappelli & Partners. The deal, rumored since the beginning of this year, sees Legance-advised Nexi SpA scooping up Gianni Origoni-guided SIA SpA from a group of investors led by CDP Equity, which is a subsidiary of Italian state-run lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, according to a statement. The companies have signed a memorandum of understanding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS