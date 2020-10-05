15 Minutes With Citi's General Counsel

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 11:42 AM EDT) -- Even with the recent news that a new CEO will take over Citi in February, general counsel Rohan Weerasinghe said he doesn't expect many changes for his legal department. Rohan Weerasinghe Currently: General counsel and corporate secretary, Citigroup Inc. Previously: Senior partner, Shearman & Sterling LLP Law school: Harvard Law School In September, the financial services company said the board selected Jane Fraser, currently president and CEO of global consumer banking, to succeed CEO Michael Corbat. "Both Mike and Jane are very respectful and thoughtful in terms of legal issues. I don't have any concerns at all in that area," Weerasinghe told Law360 during...

