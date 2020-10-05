Justices Won't Touch Sterling Jewelers Class Arbitration Fight

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 12:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court lifted the curtain on its new term Monday by rejecting several notable employment appeals, including a petition by Sterling Jewelers seeking to limit when workers can pursue class arbitration. The justices without comment denied a petition for certiorari by Sterling Jewelers that sought to overturn a Second Circuit decision holding that a class of about 70,000 women could collectively pursue claims in arbitration that their careers were knocked off course by discriminatory pay and promotion policies. The appellate court's ruling had affirmed a decision by the arbitrator in Sterling's case to certify the arbitral class of female Sterling retail...

