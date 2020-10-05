Justices Won't Review FERC's Power Over Algae Projects

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 4:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider a challenge to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's finding that the agency does not have jurisdiction over dozens of applications from an Ohio startup for algae-related projects near nuclear plants. Algignis Inc. told the high court that it needed preliminary permits under the Federal Power Act for its projects, to secure investments and to avoid potential penalties. But when FERC decided that it didn't have jurisdiction over the types of projects the company was pursuing, it jeopardized them, the company argued. The high court's denial, which as is typical was issued without...

