Trump Org Atty Didn't Disclose Cache Of Docs, NY AG Says

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 5:59 PM EDT) -- An attorney held back a larger cache of records related to Eric Trump than previously disclosed as part of a probe into whether President Donald Trump inflated his asset values, the New York attorney general's office told a state court. New York Attorney General Letitia James' office on Friday asked a state court to deny a request by land-use lawyer Charles Martabano and the Trump Organization to reargue against a court order that told Martabano to comply with a records subpoena issued nine months ago from the attorney general's office as part of its investigation. James' office said the court didn't...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS