Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justices Pass On F-Squared's SEC Disgorgement Clawback

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday it will not take up a bid from F-Squared Investments Inc.'s bankruptcy trustee to recover $30 million disgorged to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission prior to the high court's holding that disgorged funds must be repaid to victims.

F-Squared trustee Craig Jalbert told the court in May that none of the victims of the investment management firm's misleading statements about the performance of its flagship product ever received a dime of the disgorged funds: Like the $5 million fine included in the firm's settlement with the SEC, the $30 million disgorgement was wired to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!