Justices Pass On F-Squared's SEC Disgorgement Clawback

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday it will not take up a bid from F-Squared Investments Inc.'s bankruptcy trustee to recover $30 million disgorged to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission prior to the high court's holding that disgorged funds must be repaid to victims. F-Squared trustee Craig Jalbert told the court in May that none of the victims of the investment management firm's misleading statements about the performance of its flagship product ever received a dime of the disgorged funds: Like the $5 million fine included in the firm's settlement with the SEC, the $30 million disgorgement was wired to...

