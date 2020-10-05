Buckley Says Docs In Privilege Fight Preview Legal Woes

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 9:36 PM EDT) -- Privilege should apply to emails Buckley Sandler leaders sent when hiring Latham & Watkins LLP for a "highly sensitive" look into misconduct allegations levied against a firm founder that they felt raised numerous legal risks to the D.C. financial services firm, according to a Friday filing in North Carolina state court. And while the Latham engagement letter didn't include "magic words" about Buckley leaders anticipating a lawsuit, that's exactly what executives there were expecting to come out of accusations focused on the firm's then-executive chairman, Andy Sandler. Therefore, more than 150 emails being now being sought in discovery amid a fight over...

