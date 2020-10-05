Justices Delay Arthrex Petitions, But Deny Expansion Bids

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday put off deciding whether it will review the Federal Circuit's explosive decision that Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges are unconstitutionally appointed, but turned down two petitions aiming to expand the effects of the ruling. The four combined petitions directly appealing the Federal Circuit's decision in Arthrex v. Smith & Nephew were marked for the high court's Sept. 29 conference, but have been relisted for its Oct. 9 session. However, two tangential petitions filed by Arthrex Inc. and Sanofi-Aventis were rejected Monday without further comment. For more on Arthrex-related Supreme Court petitions, check out our...

