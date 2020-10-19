TozziniFreire In Sao Paulo Picks Up Tax And Trade Pro

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT) -- The Sao Paulo office of TozziniFreire Advogados acquired an experienced international tax partner from Schneider Pugliese. Lisandra Pacheco specializes in the fields of indirect taxes and global trade, the firm said in a press statement dated Oct. 6. She also is experienced at interacting with tax officials to obtain special regimes and present formal consultations, according to the firm. Pacheco has worked with technical entities in tariff classification of goods, ex-tariffs and tax credit analysis, TozziniFreire added. Hiring Pacheco was a strategic move by the firm, said TozziniFreire partner Vinicius Jucá Alves. Legal services associated with customs and indirect taxation are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS