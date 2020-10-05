Print Co. Accuses Furniture Maker Of Infringing Wood Design

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A Georgia printing company has accused a Utah-based furniture manufacturer of importing and selling more than 350 types of furniture, including cabinets, tables and chairs, adorned with decorative paper of a wood grain design that infringes its copyrighted work. Toppan Interamerica Inc. asked the U.S. International Trade Commission in a Friday complaint to probe whether Walker Edison Furniture Co. LLC's Chinese imported products infringed its fitzroy pine design that is printed to decorate furniture, cabinets and countertops. Walker Edison is violating Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 — a law that requires the ITC to investigate unfair trade practices...

