Kinder Morgan Settles Suit Over Ore. Facility's Water Pollution

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 8:44 PM EDT) -- Kinder Morgan has agreed to pay $125,000 to an environmental group and install pollution control technology to settle a suit alleging one of its unit's bulk storage and transfer facilities is discharging too much pollution into Oregon rivers. The consent decree gives the company staggered deadlines to install pollution control mechanisms at the Portland facility, where the Northwest Environmental Defense Center said the company was violating its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permits and failing to properly fix issues when they occur. The group said the Kinder Morgan Bulk Terminals LLC facility has exceeded discharge limits for aluminum, lead and other pollutants....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS