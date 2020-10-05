In-House Pros Unveil New Firm To Go After GC Work

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Three former in-house lawyers have launched a new law firm seeking to draw on their combined decades of legal department experience to serve as partners to their clients rather than simply as outside service providers and to offer fee arrangements aside from the billable hour, the trio said Monday. Managing partner Roseanne Harford and partners Brian Guzman and Julia Hanks publicly announced the opening of the New York City-based Guzman Advisory Partners LLP on Monday following a soft launch in July 2019. In creating their firm, the partners have combined their decades of in-house work to give practical, commercial advice and...

