Senate Bill Would Add 65 Fed. Judges, But Time Is Short

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 5:58 PM EDT) -- A top Republican senator has proposed adding 65 district judgeships in busy federal courts nationwide, from California to Texas to New York, but the proposal faces long odds and a short window for action. Sen. Todd Young of Indiana, the sixth-ranking Senate Republican, formally introduced the Judges Act on Thursday. The bill, formally titled the Judicial Understaffing Delays Getting Emergencies Solved Act, would largely implement the federal judiciary's recommendations for new seats in the nation's busiest districts, with half the judgeships added next year and the other half in 2025. "All Americans should be concerned about the judicial emergency we are...

