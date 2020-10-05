NY Justice Reed Gets Commercial Division Post Amid Shuffle

Law360, New York (October 5, 2020, 2:09 PM EDT) -- New York State Supreme Court Justice Robert R. Reed has been assigned to the court's commercial division, court officials announced Monday, just days after two senior judges said they were retiring from the high-dollar litigation division. Justice Deborah A. Kaplan announced the news of Justice Reed's new post to colleagues at the 60 Centre Street civil courthouse in Manhattan via email, a state court spokesman confirmed to Law360. The move comes after Justices O. Peter Sherwood and Marcy S. Friedman announced they were retiring, and a few months after Justice Saliann Scarpulla left the commercial division following her promotion to the...

