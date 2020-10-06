Courting Disaster: When CEOs Circumvent Their GCs

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 7:12 PM EDT) -- When CEOs try to manipulate or get around their general counsel, the results can be disastrous for the corporation and for them. In three recent examples where such conduct appears to have taken place — at Commonwealth Edison in Chicago, Rio Tinto in Australia, and Theranos in California — all three CEOs lost their jobs, and two of them are facing criminal investigations. Preston Pugh, a partner at Crowell & Moring LLP in Washington, D.C., told Law360 such situations are not new. Pugh, a former assistant U.S. attorney and ex-senior compliance investigations counsel at GE Healthcare, said, "I have done a...

