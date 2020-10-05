Judge Denies Wins For SEC And Marketer In Fraud Suit

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 10:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and an alleged fraudster both struck out Monday on their competing bids for quick strikes in the regulator's suit over an alleged binary options marketing scheme pending in Florida federal court. U.S. District Judge Gregory A. Presnell adopted a magistrate judge's report recommending he deny marketer Ronald Montano's motion for summary judgment on all counts and the SEC's motion for a judgment to settle the issue of Montano's liability as an alleged "affiliate" of nearly two dozen binary options campaigns who the agency says was directly responsible for a large portion of false advertising that...

