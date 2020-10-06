Feds Charge Baltimore Atty With $25M Hospital Extortion Plan

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 3:49 PM EDT) -- A federal grand jury in Baltimore has indicted a prominent medical malpractice attorney on charges he threatened the University of Maryland with bad publicity about "diseased" organs being transplanted into patients unless it paid him $25 million. In a Monday announcement, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Stephen L. Snyder's extortionist demands were for himself, and "separate and apart" from any claim being handled by his firm. According to the eight-count indictment, Snyder told officials at the University of Maryland Medical System that unless he was paid the $25 million, he would launch a public relations campaign that would leave the hospital organ...

