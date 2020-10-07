UK Man With Mob Links Forfeits £10M Under Wealth Order

Law360, London (October 7, 2020, 12:02 AM BST) -- A businessman from the north of England with links to organized crime gangs has lost his vast property empire worth nearly £10 million ($11.8 million) under an unexplained wealth order secured by Britain's National Crime Agency, the U.K.'s top prosecutor said Tuesday. The NCA said it had confiscated eight properties owned by Mansoor 'Manni' Mahmood Hussain, 40, in its first settlement using its new anti-corruption powers to obtain assets and cash based solely on an individual's alleged involvement in serious organized crime. Since 2002, the agency alleges, Hussain has used the proceeds from laundering criminal funds to start and develop his...

