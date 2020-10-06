Swiss Bank Targeted For AML Failings With Venezuela Clients

Law360, London (October 6, 2020, 12:47 PM BST) -- Switzerland's financial watchdog said on Tuesday that Banca Credinvest must end its relationships with Venezuelan clients after it found that the Swiss lender had seriously breached anti-money laundering rules when handling their cash. The commercial bank must immediately withdraw from all client relationships with a connection to Venezuela, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority said. It also banned the bank from accepting any new clients that are considered to be high-risk, such as politically exposed persons, for three years. The authority, known as FINMA, said it opened enforcement proceedings against Banca Credinvest SA in November 2018 to investigate possible violations of anti-money...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS