EU Adds Barbados, Anguilla To Tax Blacklist, Drops Caymans

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 12:43 PM EDT) -- The Caribbean islands of Barbados and Anguilla are now on the European Union's list of uncooperative jurisdictions for tax matters, while the Cayman Islands and Oman have been dropped, the EU's council of finance ministers announced Tuesday. Anguilla and Barbados were added to the EU list following downgrades by the Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes, a group under the auspices of the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the council said in a statement. The EU has used the list since 2017 as a way to shame countries outside the 27-nation bloc into bringing...

