Pension Risk Transfer Market 'Could Hit £50B' This Year

Law360, London (October 6, 2020, 2:33 PM BST) -- The market for U.K. pension risk transfers could reach near-record levels of £50 billion ($65 billion) this year, insurance broker Aon has said, as it warned that schemes will have to weather uncertainty in the market created by Brexit and the U.S. presidential election in the next few months. Aon said in a market report on Monday that £25 billion in transactions had nonetheless taken place, in the bulk annuity and longevity swap markets, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic in the first six months of the year. Transactions could hit £50 billion by the end of the year...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS