G4S Execs Face 2022 Trial Over Gov't Contract Fraud Charges

Law360, London (October 6, 2020, 5:05 PM BST) -- Three former executives at G4S will face trial in January 2022 on charges brought by the Serious Fraud Office in its investigation of a scandal over the security company's electronic tagging of offenders. Judge Deborah Taylor set a start date of Jan. 10, 2022 for the trial of Richard Morris, Mark Preston and James Jardine, which is likely to last 12 weeks, when they appeared before her at a hearing at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday. The three face seven charges each of fraud for false representations made to the Ministry of Justice from 2009 to 2012. The men, who worked...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS