4 Firms Guide $850M Tie-Up Of Medical Products Cos.

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 3:17 PM EDT) -- Health care products company STERIS said Tuesday it will acquire medical device company Key Surgical for $850 million with guidance from Jones Day and Wachtell Lipton, with Winston & Strawn and Stinson representing Key Surgical. STERIS plc said the acquisition will bolster its offerings for customers in operating rooms, sterilization departments and endoscopy fields. Key Surgical, which has a presence in Minnesota, the U.K. and Germany, provides products such as medical instrument cleaners, surgical accessories and clinical products, according to its website. "Key Surgical strengthens, complements and expands STERIS's product offering and reach around the globe," STERIS President and CEO Walt...

