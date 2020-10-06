Suez Decries Veolia's €3.4B Deal For 30% Stake As Hostile

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 12:48 PM EDT) -- French water and waste company Suez on Tuesday lambasted rival Veolia's €3.4 billion ($3.99 billion) offer to buy an almost 30% stake in the company from Engie, in an announcement that comes only one day after Engie signaled its approval of the deal. The companies have been discussing a potential deal for months, and on Monday, Engie SA said its board of directors had determined Veolia Environment SA's most recent offer for a 29.9% stake in Suez was suitable. On Tuesday, however, Suez clapped back, saying Veolia is going about the acquisition "in a hostile manner and under unprecedented and irregular...

