Trump Org Denies Waiving Privilege In NY AG Investigation

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A former Trump Organization attorney's actions cannot waive the organization's privilege in a probe into whether President Donald Trump inflated his asset values, the organization said, asking a New York state court to privately review contested documents. A failure by land use attorney Charles Martabano, who formerly worked with the Trump Organization, to produce an adequate privilege log should not have meant the organization's attorney-client and work product privileges were deemed waived, the organization, Eric Trump and Martabano told the court Monday. They asked New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron to conduct a private review of the documents at issue,...

