Zest Soap Maker Gets Approval For Ch. 11 Liquidation Plan

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 5:20 PM EDT) -- The Chapter 11 liquidation plan of former Zest soap maker High Ridge Brands received bankruptcy court approval Tuesday in Delaware with the overwhelming support of its creditors. During a hearing conducted virtually, debtor attorney Kenneth J. Enos of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor LLP said the plan would dispose of the company's remaining assets and wind down the business about seven months after High Ridge sold its assets for $120 million. The plan enjoyed the support of the official committee of unsecured creditors as well as near unanimous support from voting creditors that are impaired under the plan. According to Enos,...

