USPTO Is 'Institutionally Biased' Against Women, Study Says

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 5:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office maintains "systemic obstacles" for women due to scientific requirements that hold them back from joining the patent bar as nonlawyer patent agents, according to a new report that urges the agency to expand its eligibility criteria. While the USPTO has addressed the need for greater representation of female innovators, it has failed to address gender diversity among registered patent practitioners on the patent bar who represent inventors before the agency, said Mary T. Hannon, a patent agent at Marshall Gerstein & Borun LLP, in a report released Thursday. "Qualified women are unnecessarily excluded from membership...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS