CFTC Enforcement Chief To Depart Following Record Year

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 5:05 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced Tuesday that its director of enforcement will depart the agency on Oct. 8 after presiding over what it called a record fiscal year of enforcement for the agency. The priorities under James McDonald included the monitoring of digital assets, promoting accountability of individuals and executives, and enhancing coordination with other regulators and criminal authorities, the CFTC noted in the announcement. The latter goal was on full display last week when JPMorgan Chase & Co. struck a $920 million settlement with the CFTC and other federal regulators to resolve alleged spoofing violations, which the agency...

