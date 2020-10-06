Mootness Sinks Atlantic Offshore Seismic Testing Fight

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 5:21 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina federal judge on Tuesday tossed litigation challenging oil- and gas-related seismic testing off the Atlantic Coast, saying it was moot given that any testing would not take place before federal permits expire Nov. 30. In dismissing the suits without prejudice, U.S. District Judge Richard M. Gergel noted that the National Marine Fisheries Service acknowledged at a status conference last week that the "incidental harassment authorizations," which allow companies to injure or otherwise disrupt whales and other marine mammals during seismic testing, could not be renewed or reissued. That means the permitting process would have to start over again,...

