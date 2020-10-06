Justices Take Aim At 'Major Party' Rule For Del. Courts

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 8:32 PM EDT) -- During U.S. Supreme Court arguments Monday over Delaware's constitutional mandates governing the political makeup of its benches, the justices signaled they may end the state's "major party-membership only" rule while preserving another that has limited the clout of any one party for more than a century. The split decision would require the justices to reverse a Third Circuit finding in 2019 that severing the two rules is a matter of law for the state legislature and governor to decide, not the courts. Some justices nevertheless appeared ready to consider that outcome during the first argument of the court's new term....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS