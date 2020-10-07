Online Bar Exams Create Flurry Of Frustrations Across US

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 10:04 PM EDT) -- After approximately 30,000 bar exam participants across the U.S. took to their computers this week to take part in 20 jurisdictions' virtual bar exams, a format precipitated by the coronavirus pandemic, social media began to light up with complaints and concerns. According to a spokeswoman for ExamSoft, the company that administered the exams, 98% of candidates who downloaded the exams were able to successfully start the tests Monday, with the majority of those who did not log in being "no shows" or test-takers who were excluded by bar officials. The remainder of that 2% involved technical issues that required additional action...

