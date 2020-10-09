Health Hires: Goodwin, Greenberg Traurig

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT) -- Goodwin Procter LLP has brought in a new addition to its life sciences group from Hogan Lovells, Greenberg Traurig LLP has snapped up an international shareholder from Baker McKenzie, and a former Squire Patton Boggs LLP lawyer has made the move to a medical device company to serve as general counsel, headlining Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in the health care and life sciences arena. Goodwin Procter Adam Bellack Adam Bellack has made the move to Goodwin Procter as a Washington, D.C.-based partner, the firm said in an Oct. 6 announcement. Bellack — formerly at Hogan Lovells — works for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS