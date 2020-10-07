Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Nuke Safety Engineer's Whistleblower Suit Comes Up Short

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 5:05 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge has thrown out a whistleblower suit brought by a Nuclear Regulatory Commission engineer who said his career was stymied after he raised safety concerns, ruling that the NRC couldn't be sued in federal court because the law the engineer invoked only barred retaliation committed by a "person."

U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm on Tuesday granted the NRC's motion to dismiss Lawrence Criscione's suit because the Energy Reorganization Act of 1974 does not explicitly waive the agency's sovereign immunity, which protects the federal government from lawsuits unless it "consents" to be sued.

The law provides a remedy...

