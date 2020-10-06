Permian Cleared For $30M Ch. 11 Sale To Secured Creditor

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Oilfield services firm Permian Tank & Manufacturing Inc. received court approval Tuesday in Delaware for a $30 million sale of its assets to a secured lender whose bid wiped out its debt holdings in the company. During a virtual hearing, debtor attorney Joseph M. Mulvihill of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor LLP said that despite reaching out to thousands of potential buyers during an extensive marketing campaign, it received just one qualified offer, from Permian secured lender New Mountain Finance Corp. According to Mulvihill, Seaport Global Securities LLC, the debtor's investment banker, sent informational teasers to more than 4,000 parties in the energy and...

