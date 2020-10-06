Microsoft's Goal To Diversify Execs Draws DOL Investigation

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 8:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor is investigating whether Microsoft's decision to double the number of Black managers and executives counts as racial discrimination in violation of civil rights laws, the software company revealed Tuesday. In June, Microsoft said it will promote more Black employees to manager and executive-level positions in the U.S. by 2025, but last week, the DOL's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs questioned whether that commitment violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, according to a blog post written by the company's general counsel Dev Stahlkopf. Microsoft said its diversity initiative fully complies with U.S. employment laws,...

