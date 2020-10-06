Gun-Toting St. Louis Attys Indicted Over Anti-Protest Standoff

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 10:54 PM EDT) -- Husband and wife personal injury attorneys who brandished guns at anti-racist protesters this summer were each indicted on felony weapons and evidence-tampering charges by a St. Louis grand jury on Tuesday, according to multiple media outlets. Mark T. McCloskey and Patricia N. McCloskey, partners at the McCloskey Law Center, were each charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon in St. Louis Circuit Court in July, and the grand jury has added a charge of evidence tampering. The grand jury reached its decision on Tuesday soon after the McCloskeys appeared before a judge in a short hearing that was...

