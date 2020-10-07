Sidley To Diversify Summer Associate Pool After DOL Probe

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 11:40 AM EDT) -- Sidley Austin LLP has agreed to offer more internships and scholarships to underrepresented applicants to settle a U.S. Department of Labor probe into possible race and sex bias in its summer associate program. The law firm will offer five more diversity and inclusion scholarships to associates in its New York and Los Angeles offices and eight paid internships to "diverse first-year law students," according to a copy of the conciliation agreement released by the DOL's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs. The deal is dated Sept. 3 but was released Tuesday. The deal resolves a probe by the DOL's government contractor watchdog...

