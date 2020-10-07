O'Melveny Can't Keep $9M From Bankrupt Co., 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 9:50 PM EDT) -- Aletheia Research and Management's bankruptcy trustee asked the Ninth Circuit Tuesday to reverse a judgment allowing O'Melveny & Myers LLP to keep over $9.4 million it was paid for legal services, arguing the trial judge erred in finding his bankruptcy claims had been resolved in an arbitration over malpractice claims. In a 61-page opening brief, Aletheia's trustee, Jeffrey I. Golden, argued the trial judge made a mistake by concluding his bankruptcy claims were collaterally estopped, or barred from being relitigated, by the arbitration award in the firm's favor. "The malpractice claims have no bearing on this appeal," the brief says. "What...

