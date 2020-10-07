Ecclesiastical Halts Use Of Limitation In Church Abuse Claims

Law360, London (October 7, 2020, 4:51 PM BST) -- Church insurer Ecclesiastical confirmed Wednesday it would no longer defend civil claims brought by survivors of child sexual abuse on the basis that they fall outside the statutory time limit for bringing legal action. The insurer was responding to a damning independent report published on Tuesday into how the U.K.'s Anglican church has for the past 80 years created a culture where child abusers were able to freely operate. Ecclesiastical is the main insurer for the church and has taken a key role in the legal defense of the organization against civil claims, stemming from allegations of abuse of children by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS