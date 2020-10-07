ICO Looking Into Reported Cyber Breach From Ardonagh

Law360, London (October 7, 2020, 2:07 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s data regulator confirmed Wednesday it has received a breach report from insurance holding company Ardonagh Group Ltd. following a "cyber incident" at the company last week. The Information Commissioner's Office said it is assessing the information it received from Ardonagh. The insurance company said last week it detected the breach as part of its routine monitoring, and is in the process of fixing the problem. The ICO confirmed to Law360 it had received notification from Ardonagh. "We have received a breach report from Ardonagh Group Ltd. and we are assessing the information provided," a spokesperson said. Businesses are required...

