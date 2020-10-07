British Insurers Aim For More Gender, Race Diversity By 2022

Law360, London (October 7, 2020, 3:50 PM BST) -- British insurers said Wednesday they are bolstering their commitment to racial and gender diversity by requiring a 50/50 gender balance among senior management by 2022 and introducing blind recruitment. The Association of British Insurers and 32 of its members have signed up to a new program designed to increase diversity among senior managers and stamp out bias. The plan includes a commitment to creating a gender-equal management team, recruiting a so-called executive sponsor for race and rolling out new awareness training. The plan also includes a new Race at Work charter, which aims to improve work life for Black, Asian and...

