SEC Revamps Rules On Fund Of Fund Investment Limits

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 7:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday eased restrictions for fund managers investing in other funds, scrapping prior investment percentage limits for a new set of conditions that the agency says will give managers more flexibility while also protecting investors. The new SEC rule eliminates prior regulations that kept fund managers from acquiring more than 3% of another fund's outstanding voting securities and investing more than 5% of total assets in any one fund or more than 10% in funds generally — limits that fund managers previously needed an exemptive order approval to exceed. The new rule swaps that system...

